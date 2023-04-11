Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chrissy Teigen has responded to mom-shamers after she posted a picture of her three-month-old daughter strapped to husband John Legend’s chest during a recent family trip to Italy.

This week, the 37-year-old model took to Instagram to share photos of her family’s getaway to Venice. In one image, Teigen was seen smiling as the musician snapped a picture of himself holding his youngest daughter, Esti Maxine, in a baby carrier strapped to his chest.

However, many critics believed the parents weren’t using the baby carrier correctly. The carrier – which appeared to be from the brand Artipoppe – seemed to sit too low on Legend’s chest for some people’s preference, like one Instagram user who wrote: “Lol John is wearing Esti so low!!!”

Another person asked whether the baby carrier was “supposed to go like this,” to which someone else replied: “I can almost guarantee it should not.”

Meanwhile, a since-deleted comment from one user suggested that the couple was not using the carrier “right” and tagged another Instagram user to “give them some advice” on how to wear it.

In her reply, Teigen pointed out that the “right” way to use the carrier is whichever way Esti feels most comfortable. “‘Right’ is how she feels comfortable,” the mother of three wrote back. “She doesn’t like to be high and tight and likes to look around and see her daddy. She is safe and happy.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced the arrival of their daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens, in January 2023. In the caption of her post, the cookbook author shared the special meaning behind the family’s recent trip to Italy. “Venezia! John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids!” she shared. “It’s [sic] was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night.”

She recalled: “we took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve who never would have thought we’d be back with babies of our own!

Teigen added, “well john probably knew”.

The following day, the couple celebrated their first Easter as a family of three. Teigen wrote alongside photos from their Italian getaway: “Happy Easter from us and our chick-a-dees!”

Last January the Lip Sync Battle host shared the first photo of her youngest child on Instagram. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen captioned the photo, which showed her and Legend’s daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four, cradling their newborn sibling. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C-section!?

“We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

This isn’t the first time Chrissy Teigen has clapped back at mom-shamers. Last December, she sent a message to critics who complained that her pregnancy has felt longer than usual. In the caption of an Instagram post showing off her baby bump, Teigen mimicked some of the comments she’s received on her page. “‘Omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr,’” she wrote. “How do you think I feel thank u”.