A mother of four has sparked a stir online after she filmed her messy house after going four days without cleaning.

Bri James, who goes by @themessymama4 on TikTok, posted the video over the weekend, and it now has more than 10m views. As she panned through the house, dishes were piled in the sink and toys were scattered across the floor.

“I know I’m going to get roasted, I just know it,” the stay-at-home-mom said.

“This is what happens when two really lazy adults have four kids and don’t clean up after themselves because — yeah, it’s a mess,” she said in the TikTok. “Four days, guys. I have not done dishes or picked things up for four days, and this is what my house looks like.”

“It is not dirty, it is simply messy, okay? And so, that’s what I’m going to do today,” she added.

James captioned the video: “I will block those who are mean. This is to keep me accountable not for views.” However, over 41,000 TikTok users flocked to the comments to voice their thoughts on her home.

“If that’s not dirty then I don’t know what is,” commented one person.

“Yeah but think of your kids and what example you’re setting for them,” said another.

“I just don’t understand how anyone can live like this. That’s it. No criticism, just don’t get it,” one user said.

“‘It is not dirty’... dirty dishes, mess on the floor, garbage everywhere,” said one TikToker. “That’s dirty. Just because there isn’t mold on the walls doesn’t mean it’s not.”

James even hit back at one commenter who compared her home life to living in squalor. “I never said I was ok with it,” the mom said. “Just said it did get done.”

However, many users defended the stay-at-home mom and empathised with her busy schedule.

“Some of y’all need to exercise the part of your brain responsible for empathy,” said one person. “You don’t know what this person battles on a daily.”

Another said: “Everyone here is being dramatic. This is not that bad. I’m glad you are using a way to try and motivate yourself. I need the motivation too.”

James’s video even created camaraderie among fellow messy moms.

“We can be friends,” a TikTok user said. “Fellow stay at home mom of 4.”

Despite the negative comments, James posted a follow-up video of herself tidying up the house, and her children even joined in to help.

The Independent has reached out to James for comment.