Woman teaches people how to drive abandoned tanks in TikTok tutorials

A woman has posted a ‘tutorial’ on TikTok, showing how to drive a tank, should they come across an abandoned one in Ukraine.

Nastya Tuman is one of Russia’s biggest influencers, and boasts millions of combined followers across her Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts.

She recently shared the parody video to her 4.1 million TikTok fans.

Nastya captioned the video: “If you come across a free or abandoned armored personnel carrier - keep a life hack how to run it ☝🏻”

