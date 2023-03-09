Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dave Myers is set to make an appearance at the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival this summer, after he was absent last year due to his cancer treatment.

The 65-year-old TV chef, who is one-half of The Hairy Bikers duo, will rejoin Si King at the event at Funkirk Farm, Skipton, from 21 to 23 July.

It comes after Myers opened up about how chemotherapy affected his ability to walk and made him feel depressed.

He revealed his cancer diagnosis publicly last May, telling fans that he would have to undergo several rounds of chemotherapy and would be a “baldy biker for a while”.

In December, he made his first TV appearance since his diagnosis on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen. Last week, Myers revealed that he will go back to filming The Hairy Bikers this spring.

Fans can expect to see Myers and King on stage at the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival this summer as they conduct three cookery demonstrations and create their favourite dishes.

Myers said in a statement: “I am really excited to be back alongside Si at the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival, it’s one of the highlights of our year. It’s going to be just like the old times, cooking our favourite dishes, using the finest local produce available and bantering with Kingy.”

The festival, which welcomes more than 30,000 visitors, was first launched in 2016. The Hairy Bikers duo have attended it every year since it launched, except for 2022 when King went on his own.

The Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King at a previous festival (Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival)

Speaking on the How To Be 60 podcast last week, Myers spoke candidly about his struggles with chemotherapy.

He told host Kaye Adams: “By God, the chemotherapy doesn’t half age you quickly. Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that’s a disaster, and my walking has been affected quite a lot, really.”

The TV star described the gruelling treatment as “one of life’s great levellers”, adding: “It doesn’t matter if you’re on the telly or on the dole, if you get that then you’re in the s***.”

During his appearance on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen in December, Myers admitted that “there were some times that I didn’t think I’d be here for Christmas”.

He said he was “over the moon” to be “still breathing”.