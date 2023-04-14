Dengue fever symptoms to be aware of, and when they’ll begin to show

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health chiefs on the Spanish island of Ibiza have issued an alert following several outbreaks of dengue fever.

Officials on the island released a statement after six German tourists were reported to have been infected between May and November last year, prompting fears of a further outbreak just as the tourist season is about to begin.

One confirmed case concerned a 27-year-old woman from Germany who was in Ibiza for a week in August 2022 with her partner and 13-month-old daughter. The family started to show symptoms shortly after arriving home.

Dengue, known as dengue fever, is an infection spread by mosquitoes. According to the NHS, It is not usually serious and often gets better on its own.

Some people get a more severe type of dengue, but this is rare.

You can get dengue if you’re bitten by an infected mosquito, which carries the virus.

Dengue fever is often found in parts of Africa and Asia, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Pacific Islands and some southern areas of North America. It is also found in Europe, including Croatia, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Madiera. It is not currently found in the UK.

What are the symptoms of dengue fever?

After being bitten by an infected mosquito, symptoms will typically start to show after four to 10 days.

Some of the symptoms are similar to the flu.

The symptoms include a high temperature, severe headache, pain behind your eyes, joint and muscle pain, feeling sick and swollen glands.

You should also look out for a blotchy rash made up of flat or slightly raised spots, which can affect large areas of the body.

The NHS advises that you should check your symptoms online or call 111 if you are feeling unwell after travelling to a country where dengue is found.

It also advises seeking medical advice if you have dengue symptoms while you’re travelling.

Is there a treatment for dengue fever?

There is no treatment but you can alleviate symptoms by resting, drinking plenty of fluids and taking paracetamol to bring down your temperature or ease any pain.

If you are travelling to a region where dengue exists, it is advised to wear clothing that covers your arms and legs, particularly during early morning and early evening. It is also advised to wear insect repellent on your skin, and close windows and doors whenever possible. Sleeping under a mosquito net treated with insecticide is also recommended.