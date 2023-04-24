Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eamonn Holmes has shared a health update with fans as he admits that he is “desperate for results”.

The TV presenter, 63, previously revealed that he had been suffering from disc problems in his back for a year and a half, caused by a dislocated pelvis.

Holmes had been learning to walk again following surgery for his back in September.

Then, in November, the broadcaster was forced to take a break from his presenting role after he fractured his shoulder. The injury came not long after he announced that his mother had died.

Holmes was recovering from a major back operation at home when he fell down the stairs, resulting in the shoulder injury.

He previously told fans that it was a “massive setback” in his recovery from surgery and described it as a “hellish few weeks”.

In a photo shared to his Instagram on Sunday (23 April), Holmes looks focused as he is standing on a physio apparatus.

The formerThis Morning presenter admitted that he was making “slow progress” but was “desperate for results”.

“Hard to explain what this apparatus does ... but it’s all about reawakening my Neuropathic connections,” he wrote.

“Slow progress ... but great dedication to me here . I’m so desperate for results,” he added.

Colleagues and fans left supportive messages for the GB News presenter, with Carol Vorderman writing: “Champ”.

Another follower wrote: “Keep going. It’s all going to be worth it! You’ve got this.”

Last month, Holmes shared another picture of himself wearing a harness while using a physio apparatus, writing in the caption that he was “learning to walk with purpose”.

“Gosh I’m trying so hard,” he added. “The harness gives me more confidence than I have. Wish me well.”