The Duchess of Sussex has denied suggestion she isn’t attending the coronation of King Charles III because of a letter she wrote him two years ago.

Meghan is said to be “living in the present” and her spokesperson has hit back at reports that she won’t join Prince Harry next month because she believed the monarch’s reply to her letter was “unsatisfactory”.

“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” her representative said in a statement.

“Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.