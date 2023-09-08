Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A father has been praised for the “embarrassing” dance moves he’s performed when picking his daughter up from high school.

Jevin Smith shared a video to TikTok last month of some of the “most embarrassing parent pick ups” he’s done at his daughter’s school. Smith’s video started off with him wearing a gold jacket and black pants, while he danced to MC Hammer’s “2 Legit 2 Quit.”

While continuing some of his moves, he started making his way towards his daughter, Jayna, who had her head down, seemingly due to her embarrassment over her father’s arrival. As she continued to walk next to her father while they headed towards his car, Smith danced in front of her. He also continued dancing as he walked towards the driver’s seat of the car.

Although the next clip of the montage began in a similar fashion, it had a different musical theme, as the text read: “How I would have picked up my daughter in the 80s.” Jayna was seen laughing and shaking her head, as her father was wearing a curly wig with a sweatband over it, a striped tank top, tan shorts, and socks that went up to his knees.

The video continued with Smith dancing to “I Feel For You’” by Chaka Khan, before he opened his car door for his daughter. In the background, some of the other students at Jayna’s school were seen laughing and cheering Smith on.

Smith’s third video in the montage showed him wearing a curly wig, hat, black sweatshirt, and matching jeans, before making his way towards his daughter, who was was exiting her school. While Jayna was laughing and had her head down, Smith went on to rap along to Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day”. He also poked fun at the song’s title in the text on the video, writing: “Today was a good day for me, but was it for my daughter?”

As he continued his singing and dancing, he put his arm over his daughter’s shoulder, before taking her school bag from her. He then opened the backseat door of his car for her, while she still appeared embarrassed by her father’s dancing.

Smith’s video has quickly gone viral on TikTok, where it has amassed more than four million views. In the comments, many people went on to applaud the father for his dance moves, and made jokes about how he could have entertained some of the other students at the school.

“I absolutely love that you open the door for her! Great dad!!” one wrote.

“This man better have his own page in the yearbook,” another quipped, while a third added: “If I was a teacher at that school, I would be RUNNING after the bell rings to watch this in person.”

Speaking to Today, Jayna, who’s a senior in high school, noted that while she was initially embarrassed by her father’s dances, she now finds them to be quite amusing.

“In the beginning, when he first started doing it, I was like, this is unbearable. Imagine watching your father get out of the car and start dancing,” Jayna said. “Now I think it’s hilarious. There’s never a time when I’m upset. He’s like a celebrity at school now. Everyone loves his TikTok.”

Smith also noted to the publication that, while he started doing these dances for Jayna during her sophomore year, he doesn’t do them all the time. The father, who picks his daughter up from school everyday, acknowledged that he can tell by her face when she’s had a bad day. During those instances, he’ll “either tone down the dance, or get right back in the car,” as reported by Today.

He added that he also only does the dances once a month, and doesn’t tell her daughter when it’s going to happen.

The Independent has contacted Smith for comment.