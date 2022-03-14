A father has been praised for creating a note on his iPad that details how and when he disciplined his daughter’s behaviour during her teenage years.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Ally, who goes by @ally.munch, shared a photo of her father’s iPad, which had text written on the device’s Notes app and was used to help parent Ally.

The note began with a series of questions, which appear to be things that Ally’s parents would ask her. Some of the questions included: “what do you think your friend’s parents would say about you?” and “what do you want people to think about you?”

The note further explained how Ally’s parents felt like they didn’t “know” their daughter anymore.

“Mom and I feel like we don’t know you, and don’t know what is going on in your life,” the text reads. “What is preventing you from talking to us, and sharing your feelings, fears, success, asking for guidance, etc.”

“This is why we needed to go through all your communications,” the text continued.

The dad’s note also appears to have detailed some positive things about his daughter, such as how how she’s “strong willed”, “moving cautiously with boys” and is a part of the “student government/leaders cup” at school.

However, the note said Ally’s parents were “VERY DISAPPOINTED!!!!!!”, in some of her “language”. It also mentioned an apparent “incident” on Facebook.

“I literally used to get in so much trouble,” Ally wrote in the caption. “My crazy years were 12-19 [years old].”

As of 14 March, the clip has more than 412,700 views, with TikTok users in the comments applauding the father’s parenting techniques.

“This is a caring parent, even if the execution was harsh,” one wrote, while another said: “I like that he listed the ways he was proud of you.”

“A dad that cares,” a comment reads. “Some of us don’t know what that feels like. Cherish him.”

In a follow-up video, Ally emphasised how she caused a lot of trouble as a child, and that she wasn’t complaining about her dad.

“My dad is quite literally the best dad in the entire world, that man is literally just incredible,” she explained. “I was a delinquent child, so that talk was necessary.”

Many viewers asked her to explain the Facebook incident, and whether she ever apologised to her friends for some of her actions. In another video, Ally noted that she can’t remember what exactly happened. However, she went to their front lawn to apologise to them and knew she was at fault.

Regarding the Facebook incident, Ally explained that she posted a photo on the account that wasn’t appropriate. However, she said that she was 12 at the time and didn’t realise why it was inappropriate. But, her dad was still “so disappointed” in her for posting it and it was an unhappy moment in her childhood.

The Independent has reached out to Ally for comment.