Fiona Phillips target of telephone scam following Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Fiona Phillips found herself to be the victim of a telephone scam following her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The former breakfast TV presenter, 62, was told she had the condition 18 months ago after she experienced symptoms of anxiety and brain fog, and has since disclosed her diagnosis to the public.

Phillips, who is currently taking part in a drug trial that scientists hope could revolutionise the treatment of the incurable illness, has spoken out about an experience where she was scammed over the phone.

In a new interview with The Mirror, Phillips explained she was scammed by a person who called her and managed to take money out of her bank account.

The publication reports that Phillips was scammed out of “thousands” of pounds but was refunded by her bank.

The journalist, best known for presenting the ITV breakfast programme GMTV, told The Mirror that she was reluctant to tell her two sons, Nat, 24, and Mackenzie, 21 – who she shares with her husband, This Morning boss Martin Frizell – about her condition.

“I just didn’t want to make a big thing out of it where we all sit down as a family and announce we’ve got something to tell them,” she said.

“And I was worried they might be embarrassed in front of their friends or treat me in a different way. And it’s not like I’m doing anything out of character.”

Husband and wife Martin Frizell and Fiona Phillips (PA Archive)

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s include memory problems, like forgetting about recent conversations or events or becoming increasingly disorganised. Others include language problems, changes in mood or spatial awareness.

It is typical that family members, friends and work colleagues may notice these changes first, often before the person themselves.

Phillips, who took part in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2005, shared that she and Frizell had blood tests to check whether their children could inherit the disease.

“We wanted to know in case we needed to prepare the boys to make some difficult decisions later in life,” Frizell told the publication.

“When the results came back as negative, it was a huge moment – such an enormous sense of relief. There’s no Alzheimer’s on my side of the family and thank goodness it seems the boys have not inherited from Fiona’s side of the family.”