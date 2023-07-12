Winner of 2023 Gerber Baby search is a rainbow baby: ‘Brought us immeasurable joy’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gerber has announced the winner of its 13th annual Gerber Baby photo contest.

On Wednesday (12 July), Madison “Maddie” Mendoza from Colorado was named “spokesbaby” for the American baby food company. Since 1928, the long-standing family brand has been known for its iconic “Gerber Baby” logo.

At 10 months old, Maddie enjoys her baby music classes, swimming lessons, and hiking with her parents. Included in her photo submission was a throwback photo of Maddie’s mother, Crystal Mendoza, who bears a striking resemblance to her daughter, floppy ponytail and all.

According to Gerber, Maddie is a “rainbow baby” – the name for a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, or loss of an infant.

“Being a rainbow baby, Maddie has brought us immeasurable joy with every milestone, snuggle, and moment spent with her enriching our lives and making every day more meaningful and beautiful,” said Crystal. “We look forward to witnessing her grow into a kind, compassionate, strong, independent and worldly individual as we hope to be stationed overseas again to teach Maddie about all the different parts of the world.”

The baby food company also shared Maddie’s inspiring background, both of her parents being from first-generation families from the Philippines. Crystal, Maddie’s mom, and her father, Jun, were high school sweethearts and have been together for 22 years. Her dad, who graduated from the US Air Force Academy, currently serves as a Lieutenant Colonel physician in the Air Force. While Jun has been serving the Air Force for 16 years, both of Maddie’s grandfathers also served in the US Navy after coming to America with very little. Her parents hope that their family legacy of “resilience and love” continues on with Maddie.

“Gerber has always believed in the magic of babies, and Maddie’s story, filled with love, resilience, and adventure, embodies the spirit of generations of Gerber babies,” said Tarun Malkani, Gerber President and CEO, in a statement. “The throwback submission of Maddie and her mom brought a smile to the judges’ faces and perfectly captured the spirit of this year’s program. We’re excited to partner with Maddie and her family throughout the next year to highlight the full-circle journey from baby to parent.”

As winner of the 2023 Gerber Baby photo contest, Maddie will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year. Additionally, Maddie and her family received a $25,000 cash prize, a year’s worth of free Gerber baby food, and a new wardrobe provided by Gerber Childrenswear.

According to ABC News, the family was also gifted an ezpz First Foods Set, a $500 Gerber Childrenswear gift card, a Mommy & Me luggage set from Beis Travel, and a Canon EOS R50 camera and lens kit.

The company also matched Maddie’s cash prize with a $25,000 donation to charitable organisation March of Dimes, which is committed to ending preventable maternal and infant health risks and death.