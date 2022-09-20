Gigi Hadid puts on amicable front with Zayn Malik for daughter Khai’s birthday

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gigi Hadid put on a united front with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in order to celebrate their daughter Khai’s second birthday.

Hadid gave birth to Khai in September 2020 before separating from Malik in November 2021, following rumours of an altercation between Malik and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda.

In a post to her Instagram story on Monday (19 September), Hadid shared a photograph of Khai’s Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake.

The three tier-cake featured figurines of the children’s cartoon, and the name “Khai” written in bold white icing.

Somewhat confirming that she and Malik are amicably co-parenting their daughter, Hadid captioned the post: “Our angel girl turned two today.”

She also tagged Malik in the post, but it is unclear if the family spent the day together.

The celebration comes amid reports that the supermodel has moved on from the former One Direction singer and is currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

The rumoured couple were pictured spending time together in public for the first time last week, at Casa Cipriani in New York City’s Soho neighborhood.

Gigi Hadid celebrates Khai’s second birthday (Gigi Hadid/Instagram)

In the pictures, obtained by Mail Online, the pair are seen sitting closely together, with Hadid leaning forwards while DiCaprio speaks to her.

Hadid looked casual in blue jeans and a white cropped top, while DiCaprio wore a black T-shirt and matching black baseball cap.

The pair are apparently “taking things slow” and “getting to know each other”, Page Six reports.

The alleged romance comes weeks after US media reported that DiCaprio had split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone.

As news of his relationship with Hadid surfaced, many social media users noted that Hadid, 27, is the oldest woman DiCaprio has dated in more than 10 years.

“The sole purpose behind Leonardo dating Gigi Hadid to cancel the theory that he only date girls younger than 25,” one person joked.

Another said: “Leonardo Di Caprio is dating Gigi Hadid, to prove he dates women over 25? Men are hilarious.”