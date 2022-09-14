Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been pictured together for the first time since sparking dating rumours earlier this week.

The Oscar winner, 47, and supermodel, 27, were seen looking cozy at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan’s Soho neighbourhood on Saturday night. In the pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the two were seen sitting close together, as DiCaprio tried to chat to Hadid amidst the loud party.

The Don’t Look Up actor was dressed in a black T-shirt and matching black baseball cap, while the model wore a white crop top and baggy jeans.

The duo sparked romance rumours earlier this week when a source told People that the two are “getting to know each other” but are not dating just yet.

“Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” another source told the outlet.

A third source said, “They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

Leonardo DiCaprio was previously in a relationship with 25-year-old actress and model, Camila Morrone. The two announced their split in August after four years of dating. Throughout his dating history, DiCaprio has become well-known for his pattern of dating women no older than 25.

Following the news of his budding relationship with Hadid, many social media users couldn’t help but make the same joke that comedians like Kenan Thompson, Amy Schumer, and Rebel Wilson have all been making at a number of award shows this past year; Gigi Hadid is the oldest woman DiCaprio has dated in nearly two decades.

“i can‘t believe we successfully bullied leonardo dicaprio into dating older women and now he‘s going for gigi hadid,” one person tweeted.

“Truly and honestly shocked at the break in the cycle,” another user said. “We did it, we bullied Leo into dating someone who is in the later half of their 20s”.

A third person wrote, “Leonardo DiCaprio dating Gigi Hadid who’s over 25,” while another user said: “The sole purpose behind Leonardo dating Gigi Hadid [is] to cancel the theory that he only dates girls younger than 25”.

Considering the Titanic star recently received criticism for his so-called “no one over 25” rule, some users weren’t so convinced that his relationship with Gigi Hadid is the real deal.

“oh his PR team 100 per cent picked her because she’s 27 lmao,” claimed one person.

Another user shared, “Blink twice if your PR Team have demanded this, Leonardo DiCaprio”.

While Gigi Hadid may be the oldest woman Leonardo DiCaprio has ever dated, she is also the first person he’s dated who is a mother. Hadid gave birth to her daughter Khai in September 2020, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik. The former One Direction member and the supermodel dated on and off for nearly six years, before officially ending their relationship in October 2021.