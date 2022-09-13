Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kenan Thompson, the host of the 2022 Emmys Awards, shocked the audience with a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya during the ceremony on Monday night (12 September).

The biggest night in television took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this year, with Succession leading the nominations with 25 nods, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso each earning 20.

The host of this year’s awards, comedian and actor Thompson, was talking about the celebrities in the crowd when he zoned in on Euphoria star Zendaya, 26.

“Twenty-six is a weird age in Hollywood,” he said. “You’re old enough to play a highschooler but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

The gag was met with gasps from the audience, while Zendaya buried her head in her hands to hide her reaction. DiCaprio was not in attendance at the ceremony.

DiCaprio’s dating history has recently received much attention, after many fans noticed that he tends to date women no older than 25, despite being in his late forties himself.

DiCaprio, 47, recently split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, and is rumoured to have a new girlfriend, 22-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Beregova.

This is not the first time DiCaprio has been roasted for his relationships at an awards show.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone (Getty Images )

Earlier this year, Rebel Wilson cracked a joke about DiCaprio’s relationships while hosting the 2022 Baftas ceremony.

In 2020, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais made a dig at the star while talking about Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

This year’s Emmys ceremony drew strong reactions from fans, with some mocking its “atrocious” opening dance sequence to Friends and Law and Order: SVU theme songs.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph also stunned the crowd by singing “Endangered Species” in her acceptance speech.

Succession writer Jessie Armstrong’s speech, meanwhile, drew audible winces from the crowd over his King Charles comments.

Catch up with what happened at the Emmys here and find out about the biggest snubs and surprises here.

We have also compiled a list of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet and shared a look at what’s inside the Emmys gift bag.

Fans praised Elle Fanning after she revealed her Emmys dress was inspired by Old Hollywood and Hannah Waddingham was hailed as “iconic” after she unveiled sneakers under her gown.