Early winners Monday night at the Emmy Awards include Michael Keaton and Murray

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 13 September 2022 01:43

List of Emmy Award winners include Keaton and Garner

Partial list of winners for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

