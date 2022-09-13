List of Emmy Award winners include Keaton and Garner
Early winners Monday night at the Emmy Awards include Michael Keaton and Murray
List of Emmy Award winners include Keaton and GarnerShow all 3
Partial list of winners for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:
Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards
