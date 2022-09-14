Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly spotted partying with Gigi Hadid amid dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted at a party with Gigi Hadid after breaking up with his ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone, last month, an “insider” has told Us Weekly.

The actor, 47, and the model, 27, attended a New York Fashion Week after-party last Saturday, 10 September, according to the magazine’s source.

News that Mr DiCaprio and Ms Morrone, 25, had ended their four-year relationship broke at the end of August.

The reason for their separation has not been confirmed.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.