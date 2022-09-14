Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dionne Warwick has joked about Leonardo DiCaprio’s “25-year” dating rule.

This comes after DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, reportedly split right after she turned 25.

The two were first romantically linked in 2018 while at a New Year’s Eve party and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Over the years, DiCaprio has become notorious for not dating women older than 25, despite ageing into the late forties himself. So much so that fans and other celebrities have mocked DiCaprio when his relationship with Morrone ended after she turned 25 this year.

Warwick has joined the clan of celebrities, commenting: “I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25 year rule. His loss.”

“You don’t know what you’re missing,” she tweeted on Tuesday (13 September).

For the last 23 years, reports have shown DiCaprio’s dating life has seemingly followed a strict pattern: meet a woman in her early twenties, date her for several months or years, then break up with her before, or just after, she reaches 25.

Many social media users took to Twitter to comment on the Don’t Look Up star’s dating “phenomenon” that seems destined to repeat itself.

“There’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking,” one user wrote.

A third said: “We joke about Leonardo DiCaprio only dating women under 25 but it’s actually astonishing how firmly he sticks to that rule.”

Some users, however, have pointed to the actor’s dating life being problematic.

“I really don’t like how people are just normalising the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio leaves women so easily after they turn 25,” said one user.

“Interesting how Leonardo DiCaprio has spotted a sweet problematic space between the debate of what’s ethical and what’s moral. That sweet space is a unfailingly a 22-year-old model,” added another.