Everyone is making the same joke after Leonardo DiCaprio splits with Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, have reportedly split.

DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, were first romantically linked in 2018 while at a New Year’s Eve party and they made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards.

DiCaprio has become notorious for not dating women older than 25, despite ageing into his late forties himself. So much so that fans made jokes about DiCaprio ending his relationship with Morrone after she turned 25 this year.

Now that the breakup has been reported, people have taken to Twitter to comment on DiCaprio’s dating “phenomenon” that seems destined to repeat itself.

“There’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking,” one user wrote.

Another added: “The only certainties in life are death and taxes and Leonardo DiCaprio dating a woman who cannot rent a car.”

A third said: “We joke about Leonardo Dicaprio only dating women under 25 but it’s actually astonishing how firmly he sticks to that rule.”

Another user shared a graph of DiCaprio’s love interests from 1999 (Gisele Bundchen) until now (Morrone) and it shows that the peak age these women get to before they break up is 25.

“This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head,” the user wrote.

Others questioned DiCaprio’s reasonings for dating women less than half his age. “Maybe Leonardo DiCaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. Did that even occur to you?” one woman said.

Another joked that his next girlfriend could be even younger. “White smoke has emerged from the chimney atop north Hollywood high school, signaling that Leonardo DiCaprio has chosen a new girlfriend.”

Others were curious as to how the breakups transpired. “I need to know how Leonardo DiCaprio conducts these breakups. Does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? Do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says ‘sorry I can’t don’t hate me’? Someone please investigate.”