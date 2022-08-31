Yung Gravy defends Addison Rae’s mum Sheri Easterling over ‘PDA’ at MTV VMAs
Yung Gravy confirmed he was dating the 21-year-old influencer’s mother at the VMAs on 28 August
Rapper Yung Gravy has defended Addison Rae’s mum Sheri Easterling after they made their debut as a couple at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
The couple walked the red carpet together and shared a kiss in front of the cameras, at the ceremony on Sunday night (28 August).
On Monday (29 August), the “Betty” rapper came out in Easterling’s support over a tweet which claimed Rae’s mother was “causing quite the internet stir” for “showing lots of PDA” at the VMAs.
Yung Gravy retweeted the video clip of him and Easterling, 46, along with a caption that read: “She’s newly single and living her life. Leave her alone lol”.
Easterling is estranged from her husband, Monty Lopez. The former couple share three children: Addison and sons Enzo and Lucas.
Fans praised his comment, with one person writing: “He made her feel special, respect them.”
Yung Gravy confirmed he was dating Easterling during an interview at the VMAs this year, adding: “I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match.”
The pair said they initially got to know each other over FaceTime before meeting in person.
He also revealed that he had met Easterling’s 21-year-old influencer daughter. “She’s a sweetheart,” the musician told Page Six.
The couple connected after Easterling recently shared a TikTok using a filter that claimed to predict who she would date next.
After the filter said she would go on a picnic at the park with Yung Gravy, the rapper stitched the video and responded with his approval.
