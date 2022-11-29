Hailey Bieber forced to insist she’s not pregnant as she opens up about ovarian cyst
‘It’s painful and achy and makes me feel crampy and emotional’, she said
Hailey Bieber has confirmed with fans that she’s not pregnant, but instead has an ovarian cyst “the size of an apple”.
The 26-year-old model shared a photo of herself showing her stomach on Instagram and explained more about her health struggles.
“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” she wrote.
“I don't have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun.”
Bieber, who is married to Canadian popstar Justin Bieber clarified: “Not a baby.”
She continued: “It's painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.
“Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”
An ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac that develops on an ovary. According to the NHS, they're very common and do not usually cause any symptoms.
Most ovarian cysts occur naturally and go away in a few months without needing any treatment.
The couple, who celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in September, have previously been open about their health challenges.
In March this year, Hailey was rushed to hospital after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms” from a blood clot on her brain.
“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” she wrote in a subsequent Instagram post.
And in August, Justin revealed that he was suffering from a rare disorder that paralysed half of his face known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
The condition resulted in him postponing his tour.
In a video shared to Instagram at the time, he described it as “pretty serious”.
He said: “My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.
“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent, so that I can do what I was born to do,” he added.
