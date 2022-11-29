Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hailey Bieber forced to insist she’s not pregnant as she opens up about ovarian cyst

‘It’s painful and achy and makes me feel crampy and emotional’, she said

Joanna Whitehead
Tuesday 29 November 2022 11:38
Comments
Hailey Bieber updates Justin's fan following his facial paralysis

Hailey Bieber has confirmed with fans that she’s not pregnant, but instead has an ovarian cyst “the size of an apple”.

The 26-year-old model shared a photo of herself showing her stomach on Instagram and explained more about her health struggles.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” she wrote.

“I don't have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun.”

Bieber, who is married to Canadian popstar Justin Bieber clarified: “Not a baby.”

Recommended

She continued: “It's painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.

“Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

An ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac that develops on an ovary. According to the NHS, they're very common and do not usually cause any symptoms.

Most ovarian cysts occur naturally and go away in a few months without needing any treatment.

A screenshot from Hailey Bieber’s Instagram stories

(Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

The couple, who celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in September, have previously been open about their health challenges.

In March this year, Hailey was rushed to hospital after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms” from a blood clot on her brain.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” she wrote in a subsequent Instagram post.

And in August, Justin revealed that he was suffering from a rare disorder that paralysed half of his face known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The condition resulted in him postponing his tour.

In a video shared to Instagram at the time, he described it as “pretty serious”.

Recommended

He said: “My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.

“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent, so that I can do what I was born to do,” he added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in