Justin Bieber spoke candidly to his fans about his wife Hailey Bieber’s recent health scare.

On a “Justice” tour stop in Denver Wednesday night, the Peaches singer shared with fans how his wife is doing since she suffered “stroke-like symptoms” from a small blood clot in her brain last Thursday.

“Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife,” he said during the concert. “But she’s okay, she’s good, she’s strong.”

“But it’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary,” he continued. “But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands, and that’s a good thing.”

The 25-year-old model was admitted to a hospital near Palm Springs several days ago for the brain-related condition. Bieber shared in an Instagram story on 12 March that the clot had caused a small lack of oxygen “but [her] body had passed it on its own and [she] recovered completely within a few hours”. The couple were sitting at breakfast together Thursday morning when she experienced the stroke-like symptoms.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” she wrote.

The singer and model were married in September 2018. Bieber has previously opened up about the difficulties he and his wife faced during their first year of marriage, admitting in an interview with GQ that there was “just a lack of trust”. Since then, the couple’s relationship has grown and they will “eventually” have children.

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories,” he said. “And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to.”