Halle Bailey opens up about staying ‘off of all social media’ amid pregnancy

Halle Bailey has spoken out about how she kept her pregnancy out of the public eye.

The 23-year-old singer revealed that she avoided social media while expecting her first child with boyfriend DDG during a recent Q&A session on Snapchat. Her comments came weeks after she announced the birth of her son, Halo, following months of speculation that she was pregnant.

During the Q&A session, which has been shared on pop culture site The Neighbourhood Talk’s Instagram, a fan asked Bailey if the “blogs and cameras” about her during her pregnancy were “stressful”. In response, The Little Mermaid star revealed that while she was “a little bit” stressed by the press, she wasn’t necessarily looking at what people said about her online.

“I honestly stayed off of all social media. I really tried to, just to keep myself sane and OK,” she said. Bailey also added that while she knew fans were speculating that she was pregnant, she wasn’t interested in confirming all those rumours at the time.

“I know there was a lot of people who always comment: ‘We know, girl, we know,’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s great that you know. But I’m gonna just chill, you know, and that’s wonderful if you support me, and if not, that’s okay too. I hope you have a wonderful life.’”

On 6 January, Bailey first revealed on Instagram that she’s welcomed her first child, showing a newborn’s hand grabbing hers, with the name “Halo” engraved on the baby’s bracelet.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she wrote in the caption.

“Welcome to the world my halo… the world is desperate to know you,” she added, nodding to her fans’ curiosity about whether she has been pregnant for several months.

Bailey’s boyfriend, who she’s been dating since 2022, also took to Instagram to share the same photo of the baby and celebrate the news. “My biggest blessing by far, son son… never been so in love, baby halo,” DDG wrote.

In addition to her recent comments about avoiding social media, Bailey has previously addressed the speculation surrounding her pregnancy. In November 2023, Bailey responded to a comment on Snapchat from a fan who claimed she had a “pregnancy nose” in one of her photos.

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay. You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose,” The Color Purple star said. “What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

In a video posted to his YouTube earlier this month, DDG also addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding his girlfriend’s decision to hide her baby bump in 2023. “We were just waiting on the right time, you know, basically break the news or whatever,” he said, referring to his baby announcement.

He also poked how much public attention he and Bailey received while expecting their child. “It’s been a lot of speculation,” he said. “A lot of y’all should quit y’all jobs and start looking into detective work, cause y’all do pretty good at it. It’s been a lot of weird stuff happening, paparazzi and s***... they follow you home, like all types of stuff.”