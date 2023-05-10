Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British-Australian actor Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Spout in the second Harry Potter film, recently announced she had been hospitalised after undergoing cardiac surgery.

Margolyes, 81, gave fans an update on her health condition in separate Facebook posts, beginning on 5 May.

Last Friday, the veteran actor said she was being kept overnight at London’s The Royal Brompton Hospital.

Her social media post reportedly read: “Have to stay overnight for Observation in the High Dependency Unit. BORING.”

The following day, she informed fans she had undergone a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), a minimally invasive procedure to replace a narrow aortic valve after it fails to open properly, adding that she would remain at The Royal Brompton “certainly till Sunday”.

Alongside a photograph of herself in a hospital gown, Margolyes wrote: “I am growing energy but it’s still not quite me. I am putting this so you know how grateful I am for lovely messages.”

She also expressed her desire to return to work, including embarking on a 22-city book tour later this year.

The UK tour marks the release of her second book, Oh Miriam! Stories from an Extraordinary Life.

Finally, on Monday 8 May, Margolyes said she had developed a chest infection and “can’t come home yet”.

She added: “Probably tomorrow. But at least I’m resting. Love to all. Thank you for your lovely messages.”

In an interview with BC’s Imagine presenter Alan Yentob last month, Margolyes claimed she will be most remembered for portraying the Herbology teacher in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – despite starring in several prominent roles over a 60-year career.

“It’s a very humbling thing actually to realise that the part for which I will be most known and most remembered is one scene really,” she said.

Margolyes continued: “I’m just an infinitesimal part of a franchise.”