Jamie Chung has opened up about her life as a new mother, detailing “what it’s really like” to raise her twin sons with her husband, Bryan Greenberg.

Chung, 38, recently shared a video on Instagram, featuring her, Greenberg, 43, and their babies. The clip began with Chung looking at the camera, as the text over it reads: “This is what it’s really like raising twin five month old babies.”

Greenberg could then be seen with his eyes closed and face on a pillow, as he was rocking and feeding his baby. The couple’s other twin was shown laying down on a mat.

“Becoming a parent is the best thing that will happen to you, they said,” The Misfits star wrote in the caption. “This is what it’s really like raising twin 5 month old babies.”

The actor acknowledged that while she had a “cry” and briefly “ran away” from her family to do “a workout,” those have become things that she can “laugh about.”

“Had a good morning cry, ran away for a 45 min workout and now I can laugh about it,” she wrote. “If you emailed me and haven’t heard a reply, I thank you in advance for your patience.”

Greenberg also shared a photo of himself sleeping and feeding his son on Instagram. “They say the key to success is maximising time management,” he joked in the caption.

Chung has previously discussed some of the challenges that can come with being a parent. After welcoming their children via surrogate, Chung acknowledged just how “tough” parenting is during a Facebook Live with Ashely Graham and Lance Bass last December.

“It really tests your patience,” she explained. “You’re sleep-deprived. I think one of the best [pieces of] advice that I got is … just [to] give each other a hall pass. We get it. You’re tired, you’re cranky. I have spurts where I just need to stop and take a deep breath and need to apologise. It’s freaking tough.”

“We [Chung and Greenberg] did a lot of therapy before these kids came, in preparation for the strain it was going to put on our relationship,” she added.

Chung also said that after she brought her babies home, she struggled with postpartum depression, which she didn’t frequently “talk about.”

“I was so nervous,” she continued. “I had crazy postpartum depression. I just didn’t want to talk about it. I was so resentful, and I had anxiety and I was angry. I was going through it.”