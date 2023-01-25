Jessie James Decker reveals how she ignores mom-shamers on social media

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jessie James Decker has shared how she ignores online critics who mom-shame her.

The singer discussed how she handles comments on social media about her three children --Vivianne, eight, Eric Jr, seven, and Forrest, four -- whom she shares with husband Eric Decker during a recent interview with E! News. She noted that she doesn’t let online critics impact what she shares on her accounts.

“I’m proud of my kids and when I see a reaction, I’m always a little shocked. I realize that I have a lot of eyes watching, but I don’t let it affect what I want to post,” she said. “I’m going to live my life and not let the outside noise get to me.”

The 34-year-old went on to explain how she keeps her children away from the negative aspects of social media.

“There’s going to be the shamers but there’s also a sense of community,” she told E! News. “Embrace the community, block out the hate and just follow your own instincts.”

Decker also shared her advice for women who feel like they have been mom-shamed.

“Do what you want to for yourself and your family,” she said. “You don’t owe anyone anything. You do what feels right, what feels comfortable, you are the mother and you’re going to know what’s best. Always follow your instincts and don’t fall into the pressure.”

The singer’s comments also come two months after she defended her children from online trolls who accused her of editing abs onto their bodies.

She responded to the hate in the comments of her post at the time, writing: “It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle is naturally ‘weird.’”

In another message to a fellow parent, she commented: “From one mother to another. Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way you think they should? It’s unkind.”

The following day, she also posted an Instagram reel to address some of the backlash and noted the rumours she’d seen about editing abs onto her children were quite “bonkers”.

“We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is ‘weird?’” she wrote in the caption. “Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children.”

In December, she spoke to Fox News about the backlash and emphasised that she doesn’t let any of the online hate get to her.

“I don’t know that I ever think too deep into it,” Decker said. “It comes with the territory. But I feel like I know what a great mom I am, and I know my truth.”

Decker said that she’s opted to laugh about the reaction, adding: “We tune out the noise, and we’re proud of them [their children].”