Julia Fox has opened up about how her autism has given her many special skills, including a knowledge of random facts.

The Uncut Gems star has recently become one of TikTok’s favorite creators, with videos that wax poetic about feminism to takedowns of misogyny. That’s why it came as no surprise when fans celebrated Fox after she said in a recent TikTok comment that she has autism.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old model posted a video to her one million followers about the gendered pricing for certain personal care and hygiene products. In her TikTok, Fox pointed out that rogaine – which is often used by men to help hair growth and prevent hair loss – is exempt from sales tax in the United States.

“That means that it’s deemed a necessity and men don’t have to pay taxes on it,” she filmed herself saying. “But guess what? Tampons and pads, not tax exempt.”

“It’s just so beyond sexist, misogynistic,” Fox added. “It’s violent at this point the way that capitalism extorts women.”

Much like the comments section under all Fox’s TikTok videos, fans praised the actor with comments such as, “JULIA FOR PRESIDENT” and “My religion is Julia Fox”. But when one user wrote, “What?! Girl your random knowledge is fascinating,” Fox replied: “It’s my autism lol”.

Her response received more than 7,500 likes, as fellow neurodivergent users expressed their excitement that Fox is just like them.

“I knew I felt some neurodivergent energy and it wasn’t just my own,” one person commented.

“I knew you were one of us,” said someone else.

One user realised, “So that’s why I connect with you and love your info dumps so much. You represent us so well,” while another person wrote: “I had no clue that you had autism! You’re already an incredible role model, but more now for me, as I also have autism.”

Julia Fox tells TikTok she has autism (TikTok / Julia Fox)

Julia Fox previously opened up about being neurodivergent in a TikTok posted last October. Neurodivergent, or “neurodiversity,” is a term used to describe people whose brain develops or works differently, due to a medical disorder, a learning disability, or other conditions.

In the video, Fox revealed she suffers from both attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). When asked by a fan how she navigates her career while being neurodivergent, she said: “I have bouts of great productivity, where I’m on top of the world, and just feeling like I am invincible. And then I have moments of deep, deep, deep, stagnant type of feeling. Like I just can’t f**ing move.”

She added that she has “never really talked about” her experience of dealing with the disorders publicly. “ADHD is really tough,” Fox continued. “I have a little bit of OCD as well, which I just realised was OCD because I used to count the number of letters inside of words in my head, and I’d always want them to reach to 10.”