Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Hudson has opened up about her relationship with Goldie Hawn, revealing that her mother was there for the birth of her three children.

The 43-year-old actor discussed how her mother has been an important part of her life while appearing on an epsiode of BBC’s The Graham Norton Show , which premieres on Friday, to promote Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“She likes to be very involved in my life,” Hudson said on the show, via Huffington Post. “So much so that she came to the births of my children.”

Hudson is the mother of three children with three different fathers, as she shares her 17-year-old son, Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and her 11-year-old son, Bingham, with ex Matt Bellamy. She also shares her four-year-old daughter, Reni, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Speaking to TV host Graham Norton, the Bride Wars star shared more details about giving birth with her mother by her side, noting that the experience was like something “out of a comedy”.

“She just had to be there and was like right in my vagina with headlight reading glasses on!” Hudson explained. “It was like out of a comedy!”

However, Hudson also acknowledged how meaningful this experience was to her and Hawn, who shares her daughter with ex-husband Bill Hudson.

“But as funny as it was, it was also this unbelievably emotional experience for both of us,” she added.

This wasn’t Hudson’s first time opening up about her bond with her mother. When the duo posed together for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2022 campaign in March, Hudson explained that while she followed in Hawn’s footsteps by becoming an actor, she also “inherited” a “love for life” from her.

“My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star said in a press release. “There’s no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences, big and small.”

During an interview withWho What Wear about the shoe campaign, the actor expressed that her mother has been her “foundation” of who she’s “become”. However, she also acknowledged that through their relationship, she’s been able to “individuate” herself from the Overboard star.

“As a girl, how you look up to your mother and how you individuate are two very important parts of motherhood and that mother-daughter relationship,” Hudson explained. “I was lucky enough to have a mother that allowed me to do both — to embrace and to individuate. When you have that I think it creates a really strong bond and mutual respect.”