Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her health scare after she had a cancerous tumour removed from her face.

In the first official trailer for the third season of the reality show, fans get a glimpse of the severity of the health scare Khloe experienced last year.

In one scene, Kylie approaches Khloe and says she heard the news: “Mum just told me it’s melanoma?”

In the next scene, Khloe is seen crying with a large bandage on one side of her face.

“Melanoma is deadly,” Khloe tells the camera, before adding. “This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be.”

Khloe’s close friend Malika Haqq said to her in a clip: “I don’t think I’ve seen you this low,” before Kendall Jenner added that her sister “doesn’t sleep” and has “lost a lot of weight.”

The trailer then shows a close-up of Khloe’s stitches after surgery.

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other areas of the body, according to the NHS. The main cause of melanoma is ultraviolet light, which comes from the sun and is used in sunbeds.

Kendall Jenner said that her sister ‘doesn’t sleep’ and has ‘lost a lot of weight’ (Hulu)

Factors that increase the chances of getting melanoma include age and having pale skin, a large number of moles and a family history of skin cancer.

Khloe first opened up about her skin cancer scare in October 2022 and shared the news on her Instagram Story, featuring close-up photos of her skin.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied seven months after realizing it was not budging," she said.

She said that she was “grateful” that the margins now “appear clear” and she was in the “healing process” at the time of the post.

“So, here we are… you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look.”

Khloe also urged everyone to get frequent checkups by recounting a past incident where doctors found a cancerous mole on her back.

“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas,” she said of that experience. “Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time.

“I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

Hulu’s The Kardashians season three will be released on 25 May.