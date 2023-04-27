Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:48
Fernando Alonso grins as he addresses Taylor Swift dating rumours
Fernando Alonso grinned as he addressed rumours that he is dating Taylor Swift.
The American singer-songwriter has been linked to the Spanish racing driver following her recent split from Joe Alwyn.
Alonso laughed as a reporter made references to Swift's songs as he pressed him on the rumours in an interview ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
"I answered already," the F1 driver said with a smile.
"I have nothing to say mate."
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
02:05
Four things we’ve learnt in Harry’s trial with The Sun’s publishers
03:18
When is the King’s coronation and what should we expect?
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
10:28
Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:30
Sudan: British father’s home peppered with bullet holes amid fighting
01:08
Sudan: Emotional moment journalist finds finds uncle among evacuees
00:48
Parents express shock at death of ‘lovely’ teacher Marelle Sturrock
01:47
Jerry Springer: Talk show legend dies aged 79
00:26
Hundreds of XR protesters bang drums as they descend on Home Office
00:32
Dolphins seen riding the waves alongside surfers on Sydney beach
00:27
Satellite imagery shows rare total solar eclipse over Oceania
00:48
Moment ship deliberately sunk to create artificial reef
02:10
Jerry Springer’s most controversial moments
01:47
Jerry Springer: Talk show legend dies aged 79
00:44
James Corden ‘didn’t know’ Carpool Karaoke with Adele was last one
00:45
James Corden addresses Gavin and Stacey return rumours
00:57
William and Kate abseil off cliff in Brecon Beacons
00:31
McDonald’s launches gold ring to celebrate King’s coronation
01:53
TikToker divides internet after strangers refuse offer to pay for food
00:40
Watch: Growling tiger lunges at tourists during safari
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09