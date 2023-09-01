Khloe Kardashian officially changes son Tatum’s last name to Thompson

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian has officially changed her son Tatum’s last name, one year after his birth.

A Los Angeles county judge granted the name change for the baby – who Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson – on 31 August, according to documents obtained by US Weekly. In June, the publication had first reported that Tatum’s last name was initially listed as “Kardashian” on his birth certificate.

Now, the 13-month old has been granted a new surname, which is the same as his father’s, officially decreeing him “Tatum Thompson”.

Similar to law in other states, California law allows parents to pick if they want their child to have their father or mother’s last name. Parents can also do the combination of the two, and give the baby a surname with a hyphen in between the two last names. The law states that whatever last name is picked will be permanent, as a court order is required to change the name.

In July 2022, the former couple welcomed their child, Tatum, together via surrogate. They also share a five-year-old daughter, True.

The arrival of the pair’s second baby came months after they ended their on-and-off relationship, when Thompson confirmed he fathered a son with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

In the most recent season of The Kardashians, the Good American founder has also spoken candidly about raising her son. During an episode of season three, which aired in June, she admitted to feeling less bonded to her son born via surrogacy than her daughter True, who she birthed herself.

“With True, it took me a couple of days to be like, okay, this is my daughter,” Kardashian said. “With him, it’s taken me months. I love him and I love kids but, I still don’t have that complete bond.”

Kardashian added that she sometimes felt “guilty” that she hadn’t bonded with her son in the same way as her daughter.

“I’m like, why isn’t it the same? But I know it will be and I know, like, I don’t treat him differently. I just question myself sometimes,” she explained.

Despite her challenges and feelings about her son, Kardashian also acknowledged that she was being hard on herself.

“I wish I wasn’t so critical of myself because I’m very kind to everyone else,” Kardashian said in her confessional. “I’m just not very kind to myself.”

“But being a mom is truly one of the most magical experiences ever,” she added.

In July, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Tatum in honour of his first birthday. She also included a sweet tribute about her relationship with her son, in which she expressed how ​“God knew [her] heart needed” him when he was born.

“I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that everyone smiles when they look at you!” she wrote. “Especially True, she is so proud to call you hers.”