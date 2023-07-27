Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that ex Tristan Thompson and his younger brother, Amari, moved in with her after their mother, Andrea Thompson, died.

The reality star, 39, made the revelation during the season three finale of The Kardashians, which aired on 27 July. In January, it was first reported that the basketball star’s mother had died from a heart attack. Along with Amari and Tristan, Andrea was also the mother of sons Daniel and Dishawn.

During The Kardashians episode, sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian and their mother, Kris Jenner, recalled how they were just in Toronto to be with Tristan’s family, following Andrea’s passing. Khloe then revealed that when Tristan and Amari returned to California, they moved in with her, due to damages in the athlete’s home.

“Tristan has a house that he’s doing construction on, he’s been renovating,” she said during a confessional interview. “He’s been able to live there during renovations. But we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain, and Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding. So Tristan and Amari are staying at my house right now, until his home gets fixed.”

Khloe went on to clarify that she was not back together with Tristan, who she split from in 2022 after he confirmed he fathered a son with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols. Before ending their on-and-off again relationship, Khloe and Tristan welcomed two children: True, five, and Tatum, one.

However, according to Khloe, she still had a lot for empathy for Tristan and Amari, so she wanted to support them, as her ex became the legal guardian of his 16-year-old brother.

She also added that, although she understands the pain that comes with losing a parent, as her father, Robert Kardashian died in 2003, she couldn’t “wrap [her] head around losing [her] mom”. After acknowledging how close Tristan was to his mother, she said that letting him and Amari live with her is “what family does when s*** hits the fan”.

“All you have is your family, and Tristan and I are going to be family for the rest of our lives,” she said.

Khloe then emphasised that it was important for her to be there for her ex, despite the way he treated her.

“I’m grateful that I’m strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now,” she said. “You don’t have to treat me right for me to treat you right, it’s not the way I was raised.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloe recalled how she heard about Andrea’s passing from Tristan amid his feelings of grief.

“Tristan called me, I didn’t really understand what he was saying,” she said. “He was just like screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that she’s gone, but I had no idea who he was talking about.”

She also added that she was “very close to Andrea” and spoke to her “everyday,” before acknowledging that Amari was being brought back to California from Toronto.

“Amari is 16, and he is severely disabled,” Khloe shared in a confessional. “It’s just really sad, because we don’t know what he knows or doesn’t know, cognitively.”

As Amari suffers from epilepsy, a neurological disorder, Tristan founded The Amari Thompson Fund in 2013 to help support children with the medical condition.

Earlier this year, Khloe first broke her silence about Andrea’s death in a lengthy tribute on Instagram. “I have been avoiding this,” she wrote. “Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives.”

She expressed that her grief had been “so difficult” that she was “choosing not to say goodbye” to Andrea, as she wrote that “goodbyes for good are something” that she “doesn’t believe in”.

“I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again,” she wrote. “I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish.”

She also made a reference to Andrea’s close relationship with her sons, adding: “At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy.”