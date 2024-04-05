Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel reveal their sons got into a fight at school

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel have revealed their sons got into a dispute at school.

The Spider-Man actor, 41, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday 4 April, where she and host Jimmy Kimmel discussed the drama in their sons’ kindergarten class. “They had a fight, you know?” Kimmel told Dunst. “Did you hear about this?”

“Oh, I heard,” the Marie Antoinette star replied. “I heard in our parent-teacher conference. Ms Julie told me about it.”

Dunst explained how her son Ennis, five, and Kimmel’s son Billy, six, got into a dispute over sharpened pencils and assigned seats. “I know that Billy was sitting in a chair and Ennis then went to maybe sharpen a pencil or something, came back, saw there was an empty chair and sat in it,” she recalled. “And Billy came back and was mad that Ennis was in his chair.”

The late night talk show host confirmed that he heard a “similar” story, recounting how it was his son who got up from his chair to sharpen a pencil. “Kids love sharpening pencils,” Kimmel quipped. “You can use them as a weapon to fight for your chair.”

However, he agreed that there was a “displacement” over the chairs and their sons “both cried”.

Dunst maintained that was the “only drama” she’s heard between the two of them, and that their class is filled with a “very sweet” group of boys.

The Bring It On alum shares eldest son Ennis and two-year-old son James with husband Jesse Plemmons. Meanwhile, Kimmel shares Billy and daughter Jane, nine, with wife Molly McNearney. He is also a father to two adult children - daughter Katie, 32, and son Kevin, 30 - who he shares with ex-wife Gina Maddy.

Dunst went on to explain how her youngest son is “out of control” and they sometimes call him “baby Chris Farley” because of “the way he walks around.”

“He’s hilarious,” she said. “He is. He’s just like a crazy little dude.”

While the mother of two noted that she’s “afraid for little Jimmy to go to school,” Kimmel jokingly reassured her: “He’ll be alright. Jimmys do well. They thrive. Just by nature.”

Back in July 2022, Dunst and Plemmons tied the knot after six years together. The pair were reportedly married at the GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The fellow actors began dating in 2016 after they met on the set of Fargo and were engaged the following year.

The Jumanji star previously detailed how their nuptials were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the arrival of their second son. Still, the couple called “each other husband and wife” despite not being married yet.

“We have to get married at this point,” Dunst told the Los Angeles Times in February 2022. “It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”