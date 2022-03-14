Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about giving birth during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and why it made her happy to share the experience with other women.

In 2009, the reality star, 42, gave birth to her first child, Mason, who she shares with her now ex, Scott Disick. The momentous moment was documented for the season four finale of KUWTK, which ended last year after 20 seasons.

“The experience was so indescribable and life-changing, and I can’t believe he’s all mine,” she said on the show at the time, via People.

Kardashian has since reflected on the unique birthing experience in an interview with Variety, after she was asked whether she is happy she gave birth on camera. “Yeah, I am,” she said, adding that the video of Mason’s birth was still “[her and her family’s] footage,” as it was filmed by her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and Disick.

“We shot that ourselves, so it was our footage from a handheld camera,” she said. “I didn’t have a microphone on, I didn’t have a lighting guy or a camera operator. It was all shot by Khloé and Scott.”

While it’s been years since the episode aired, Kardashian said that people have approached her about it “multiple times,” detailing how it was “an example of a positive birth.”

“People have said to me multiple times: ‘I watched your episode of giving birth.’ One person told me they watched it in their birthing class and it was an example of a positive birth,” she explained.

According to Kardashian, because giving birth was “so incredible” for her, she was encouraged to share it with KUWTK viewers.

“I remember always seeing scenes of women giving birth and feeling terrified, so when I had my birth experience and it was so incredible and amazing, I just remember wanting to share that to help other women maybe not feel terrified or have that perspective,” she added. “I’m sure there are so many experiences of women giving birth, but to me, mine was so just incredible that I felt like I want to give people this.”

Although Kardashian was happy to film her birth, she wouldn’t “push” her siblings to do so.

“I know what it’s like to feel a certain way about what you want to share and what you don’t want to share,” she said. “I would never want to push any of my sisters to do something that they didn’t feel was right for them. Everyone just has their own boundaries and what they feel comfortable with.”

While the reality star has spoken candidly about giving birth, rumours have previously circulated about her being pregnant, which she didn’t hesitate to address. Last December, an Instagram user commented on Kardashian’s photo, asking if she was pregnant. In response, Kardashian wrote: “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?”

Along with her son Mason, Kardashian and Disick, who split in 2015, have two children: Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven. Kardashian is currently engaged to musician Travis Barker. In a new trailer for the family’s reality show The Kardashians, Kardashian revealed that she and Barker “want to have a baby” together.