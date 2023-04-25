Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lizzo has spoken out about beauty standards and urged people to adopt “body neutrality” instead of commenting on the way others look.

The “Juice” singer declared that her number one rule with beauty standards is that she is “the beauty standard”.

In a new interview with The Cut, Lizzo, 34, said: “Just because you don’t look like the majority of the people in the room doesn’t mean you’re not beautiful.

“Body normativity is just not remarking on people’s bodies. It’s about body neutrality and normalising the differences people have.”

Explaining what it means to be “body neutral”, she continued: “I don’t need your positivity or your negativity. I don’t need your comments at all. How about that? Just keep it pushing.

“If you see somebody who has body augmentation, mind your business. If you see somebody who’s thin, mind your business. That’s where I’m at.

“I don’t need you to praise or hate on my body. I just need you to shut up, mind your business, and mind your own body.”

The singer frequently speaks out about issues surrounding self esteem and body positivity.

Last week, she shared a message about self-love on TikTok and hit back at critics who comment on her appearance.

In the get-ready-with-me clip, she said: “I just finished showering and doing my little routine. And you know what I realised? I am f***ing gorgeous. I am the beauty standard. Catch up, b****!”

“I’ve seen way too many TikTok lives discussing my body lately… Y’all OK?” she captioned her video.

It comes after Ariana Grande asked fans to “be kind” to one another and reminded them that “there are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful” following concerns about her body.

She said in an Instagram video: “I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.

“If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is – healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy – we just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much.”

The “Sweetener” singer later shared a message from Lizzo in which the latter called out trolls who criticised her for looking either “too big” or “too small”.