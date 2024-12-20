Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are expecting their second child together

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are expanding their family.

The actor, 38, and Grammy-winning music producer, 49, are expecting their second child, nearly two years after welcoming their daughter. Gummer — the daughter of Oscar winner Meryl Streep — revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday (December 18) at Ronson and Justin Theroux’s holiday party at Pebble Bar, where she showcased her baby bump.

The couple posed together at the event alongside Theroux, 53. Ronson, dressed in a blue pinstriped shirt and arm sling, beamed beside Gummer, who was wearing an elegant red dress.

In March 2023, Ronson’s sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones confirmed the arrival of their first child, a baby girl.

“[Gummer] just had the baby. She’s two and a half months now,” Dexter-Jones told People at the time. “She’s stunning.”

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer, who were married in August 2021, are already parents to a daughter ( Getty Images )

The couple was later spotted strolling through New York City, with Ronson carrying their newborn while Gummer walked their dog.

Parenthood has clearly influenced Ronson, who shared at the 66th annual Grammy Awards how his daughter has reshaped his priorities. “There’s no song or idea more important than bath time and getting home. That I love,” he said. “We have a one-year-old daughter, me and my wife, so maybe we’ll party a little tonight.”

The couple first revealed they were expecting their first child during W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party in October 2022, where Gummer debuted her baby bump in a burnt orange sweater dress.

They tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony in August 2021. The following month, Ronson shared the wedding news with fans in a heartfelt black-and-white social media post celebrating his 45th birthday.

“To my truest love,” he captioned the image of the smiling newlyweds. “Out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love.

“I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours,” he added, cheekily confirming the nuptials with: “(and yes, we got married).”