Meghan Trainor reveals she thought she had a miscarriage during an interview

Meghan Trainor has recalled how she thought she was having a miscarriage in the middle of an interview.

The 30-year-old singer reflected on the experience during a Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals appearance on 6 June. While opening up about the joys and challenges of being a parent, Trainor recalled discovering that she was pregnant with her second child, Barry Bruce, whom she welcomed in 2023 with her husband Daryl Sabara.

“That morning I was stoked, beaming of joy, I videotaped it,” she said, referring to when she saw her positive pregnancy test. “I did interviews and they were like, ‘How are you?’ and I said, ‘I’m thriving.’ I was so happy.”

However, Trainor recalled that “right before her last interview” at the time, she “looked down” and she was “gushing blood”, noting that she “ruined a chair”.

The “Made You Look” singer went on to note that she still did the interview – which was with Ryan Seacrest – after that incident happened in 2022. She also detailed how she put on a brave face during that conversation.

“I did that whole interview like, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry’ and then got through it,” she continued. “I shut the computer and was like, ‘Hey team I think I’m miscarrying right now.’”

Trainor then recalled how she went to the bathroom and still had the fear that she miscarried. “I was like, ‘I had a baby this morning, and now they’re gone.’”

She said she went on to take multiple pregnancy tests, all of which were positive. She then got a blood test done, which ultimately confirmed that she did not lose her baby.

“And it’s like the number is zero if you’re not pregnant. My number was 90,000,” she said. “And I was like, ‘It’s twins! And they have implanted so aggressively in me and that’s what the bleeding was.’”

According to the musician, her doctor told her the baby would be “too small to see” at the time, so she would have to go back in six weeks, which is when she discovered how far along she was in her pregnancy.

“I went in and she goes, ‘Woah, that’s a 10-week-old baby.’ So I was pregnant ever since the [Jimmy] Fallon performance,” she said, referring to an October 2022 interview she had with the talk show host when she thought she was on her period.

During the appearance on Last Meals, Trainor further discussed how she was in the early stage of her pregnancy and was spotting during the Fallon interview.

“I performed ‘Made You Look’ on Fallon, and I did a TikTok that’s like ‘Ugh, when you get your period during sound check.’ But in fact, it turns out I was conceiving,” she said, referring to how the bleeding started a week after she and Sabara had sexual intercourse and conceived their child.

According to the Mayo Clinic, implantation bleeding, which is “a small amount of light spotting or bleeding”, can “typically occur about 10 to 14 days after conception”. It is “thought to happen when the fertilized egg attaches to the lining of the uterus”, and “usually occurs around the time you would expect to have a menstrual period”.

This isn’t the first time that Trainor has opened up about her experiences as a mother. Last year, Trainor revealed that she was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after welcoming her and Sabara’s first child, Riley, via cesarean section.

“Usually when you’re being sewn up for 45 minutes, you’re like, ‘Look at my gorgeous baby. We did it. This is everything.’ But I was laying there alone,” she told People in April 2023 about her first experience with childbirth. “In the moment, I was so drugged up, I was calling my mom, and she’s crying on the phone, like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘We’re fine.’”

She said that once she brought her baby home, her symptoms of PTSD continued to develop and she had nightmares about her c-section. “I couldn’t go to sleep at night. I would be in tears and tell Daryl, ‘I’m still on that table, dude. I’m trapped there. I can’t remind myself I’m in bed and I’m safe at home,” she said. “I had to learn how traumatic it was.”

Trainor explained that through the help of a therapist, she was able to “work through” her PTSD. She also shared some of the insights she gained from the medical professional.

“So, you know how you cry every night when you go to bed and you feel the pain, even though there’s no pain left, and it comes back to you?” she added when citing her therapist’s remarks. “It’s chemical reactions in your brain. Something’s off, and we have to open that up and heal that wound.”