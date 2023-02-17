Michael Cera explains how becoming a father has changed his approach to work

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Cera has opened up about how fatherhood has changed his approach to work.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on 16 February, the 34-year-old actor spoke about how becoming a first-time father to a baby boy has shifted his outlook on life, with family now being his main priority.

“I think the only thing that it affects is that you just want to spend as much time with them as possible,” the Superbad alum said. “So when I was 20, I would have been way happier to go off to some weird city and live in a hotel for three months. And when you have kids, you want to be with your family. And you miss them a lot.”

When asked if he’ll introduce some of his movies to his son, Cera admitted: “He’s only a year and a half old, so he hasn’t seen anything yet. But I have a couple of animated movies.”

As for whether one of those animated movies is the raunchy 2016 film Sausage Party, Cera said, “Yeah, not Sausage Party. That one a little later.”

Last March, Cera revealed that he and his wife Nadine welcomed a baby boy – or rather, his friend and Life & Beth co-star Amy Schumer accidentally spilled the beans about Cera’s little one.

In a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, Schumer accidentally let it slip that the Scott Pilgrim star had recently welcomed a new baby with his longtime partner – whom he reportedly married in 2018.

Michael Cera and his wife Nadine attend the 2018 Tony Awards in New York City (Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

"Michael has a baby, too," Schumer said. "Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby."

Days after Schumer accidentally broke the news, Cera confirmed to Extra that they had welcomed a son six months ago.

“He’s just a little 6-month-old baby,” the Canadian actor said.

The Inside Amy Schumer star – who shares three-year-old son Gene David Fischer with husband Chris Fischer – has also passed down some parenting advice to Cera. Speaking to People last March, Schumer admitted that being a new parent is “just about failing.

“It’s like stand-up. You mess up so bad,” she said.