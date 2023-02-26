Nick Cannon says ‘God decides’ when he will stop having children

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Cannon, who has fathered 12 children to date, has said it is up to “God” to decide when he will stop having more.

The rapper and TV host, 42, welcomed his youngest child in December. He shares his children with multiple women, including Mariah Carey, Alyssa Scott, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, and Brittany Bell.

Asked if he is “done” having children, Cannon recently told Entertainment Tonight: “God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I’m so focused. I’m locked in.”

However, he added a caveat: “But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

Explaining how he divides his time between his numerous offspring, Cannon said he prioritises “energy management” rather than “time management”.

“Once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that’s what messes up the scheduling,” he said.

“As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal – to be the best parents we could possibly be – that works, and then the scheduling is the scheduling.”

Scott announced the birth of her and Cannon’s second child together in December, a daughter named Halo Marie Scott. The couple had a baby boy in 2021, but the baby died at the age of five months after suffering from a rare brain tumour.

A month before Halo Marie’s birth, Cannon welcomed his 11th child after De La Rosa gave birth to their daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. She is the pair’s third child, as they already share twins Zion and Zillion.

Last year, Cannon welcomed three other children into his life. In June, Tiesi gave birth to their son Legenday Love, while in September, Cole gave birth to their daughter Onyx Ice Cole. Later, in October, Bell gave birth to their son Rise Messiah.

Cannon also shares son, Golden, and daughter, Powerful Queen, with Bell. The Masked Singer host also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Carey.

Previously, Cannon revealed his “biggest guilt” over having such a large number of children.

Speaking to The Checkup with Dr David Agus on Paramount Plus last year, he said: “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children.

“One, because I’m constantly working, and two, because I’m just spread thin.”