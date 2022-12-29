Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, a month after birth of his 11th

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child, only one month after the birth of this 11th.

The comedian and Alyssa Scott welcomed their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, on 14 December, as noted in the model’s Instagram post shared on Thursday. Halo was also born one year after Cannon and Scott’s son, Zen, died from a rare brain tumour.

On Instagram, Scott shared a video to welcome her daughter to the world. The clip began with her pregnant, before showcasing footage of her giving birth.

“Our lives are forever changed,” she wrote in the caption. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

Scott then reflected on her daughter’s arrival and how Cannon reacted to the birth.

“I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face,” she continued. “I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

In November, Scott first announced that she was expecting her third child, as she has a four-year-old daughter Zeela from a previous relationship. On Instagram, she posted pictures from a maternity photoshoot, featuring her and Cannon posing nude in a bathtub. In the caption, the model wrote: “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING.”

Cannon’s arrival of his 12th child comes one month after he welcomed his 11th. On 11 November, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to the comedian’s daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. This is the pair’s third child, as they also share 16-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion.

When confirming the baby news on Instagram last month, he posted a picture of De La Rosa with Beautiful and praised the TV presenter in the caption.

“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” he wrote. “Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive.”

Along with Beautiful and Halo, Cannon welcomed three other children this year with different mothers. He had his son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi in June and his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with model LaNisha Cole in September.

In October, he welcomed a son, Rise Messiah, with Brittany Bell. Cannon and the dancer also share a five-year-old son, Golden, and two-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen, together. In addition, The Masked Singer host shares his 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The birth of Cannon’s 12th baby also comes weeks after he revealed his “biggest guilt” over having so many children, during an episode of The Checkup with Dr David Agus on Paramount +.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he said. “One because I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”