Nick Cannon announces birth of 11th child with Abby De La Rosa

Abby De La Rose has given birth to her third child, and Nick Cannon’s 11th child.

Cannon confirmed the news by posting to Instagram on Saturday morning (12 November).

The TV presenter revealed that his and De La Rosa’s daughter, named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, was born on Friday 11 November.

Cannon posted a picture of himself with De La Rosa and their newborn, which he captioned: “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!

“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself.

“Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough!

“You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

De La Rosa posted a picture of Beautiful breastfeeding to her Instagram Stories, writing simply the date of her daughter’s birth: “11.11.22”.

It was only confirmed earlier this week that De La Rosa was pregnant with Cannon’s 11th child.

On her Instagram Story on Tuesday (8 November), the DJ posted a quote referencing Cannon, which read: “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years…be careful.”

De La Rosa already shares her 16-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Cannon.

It marks Cannon’s fourth child born this year to four different mothers.

Cannon welcomed a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi in June; a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole with model LaNisha Cole in September; a son, Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell in October; and now a daughter with De La Rosa.

Cannon also fathered twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey in 2011. The pair were married between 2008 and 2016.

He welcomed his third and fourth babies, with Bell, in 2017 and 2020. A son called Golden Sagon and a daughter called Powerful Queen.

Then came his twins with De La Rosa in June 2021, followed by a son with Alyssa Scott, also in June 2021. Called Zen, this baby died five months after being born following a battle with brain cancer.

Scott is currently pregnant with Cannon’s 12th child.