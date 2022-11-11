Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child.

The 42-year-old radio host is reportedly expecting a baby with DJ Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already shares one-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion.

The news came the same week that Cannon confirmed he is expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott.

Cannon’s first-ever child was born in 2011.

Below is a timeline of all the children he’s had and is expected to have to date.

April 2011: Twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cannon and singer Mariah Carey were married from 2008 to 2016.

The American television host shares his first two children, twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, who were born on 30 April 2011, with Carey.

February 2017: Golden Sagon with Brittany Bell

Cannon’s third child Golden Sagon was born on 21 February 2017 with model Brittany Bell.

December 2020: Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell

Bell and Cannon’s second child, and Cannon’s fourth child Powerful Queen was born on 23 December 2020.

June 2021: Twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa

Cannon had his fifth and sixth children with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir were born on 14 June 2021.

June 2021: Zen with Alyssa Scott

On 23 June 2021, model and Instagram star Alyssa Scott gave birth to Cannon’s seventh child, Zen. However, five months after being born, Zen died after a battle with brain cancer.

June 2022: Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi

Cannon’s eighth child, Legendary Love, was born on 28 June with model Bre Tiesi.

September 2022: Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model LaNisha Cole

On 14 September 2022, Cannon welcomed his ninth child, Ice Cole Cannon, with model LaNisha Cole.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON,” he captioned his Instagram post. “Once again today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” he continued. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

September 2022: Rise Messiah Cannon with Brittany Bell

One week after his ninth child’s birth, Cannon welcomed his son Rise Messian Cannon with Bell.

November 2022: Cannon announced he’s expecting his 11th child with Alyssa Scott

Earlier this month, the actor confirmed he is expecting his second baby with model Alyssa Scott, nearly one year after the death of their son, Zen.

November 2022: Cannon is expecting his 12th child with DJ Abby De La Rosa

Also in November, it was announced that Cannon is expecting his 12th child with La Rosa, with whom he already shares one-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion.