Nick Cannon revealed he pays a multi-million dollar child support bill each year to support his soon-to-be 12 children.

The 42-year-old TV personality, who is expecting his 12th child, recently discussed the amount of child support he pays annually after a report from The Sun claimed Cannon “nearly paid $3 million a year in child support.”

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he told The Neighborhood Talk on Friday, 11 November. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

The rapper’s family has grown significantly within the past few years, having fathered 11 children with six different women since 2011.

On Saturday, Nick Cannon announced the birth of his 11th child, his third with Abby De La Rosa. Taking to Instagram, the Wild N’ Out host revealed that his and De La Rosa’s daughter, named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, was born on Friday 11 November. The pair are also parents to 16-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion.

“11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!” he captioned a picture of himself with De La Rosa and their baby. “Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself.”

He continued: “Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

Earlier this month, model Alyssa Scott revealed she is expecting her second baby with Cannon, nearly one year after the death of their son, Zen. In September, the rapper also welcomed his 10th child – Rise Messiah Cannon, his third child with model Brittany Bell – just two weeks after the birth of his ninth – Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model LaNisha Cole.

In addition, the rapper shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; four-year-old Golden Sagon, one-year-old Powerful Queen, and one-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

While some social media users have often shared their unfiltered opinions on Cannon’s growing family tree, the actor recently admitted that he’d “never judge someone” for how many children they have. During a YouTube Live appearance with DVSN and Dr Tammy Nelson, Cannon was asked if he’d be “open to being with a woman who has the same amount of kids or baby fathers” that he has.

Cannon acknowledged that he’s already “been with” people who have the same number of children as he does, but added that people don’t always get to “choose who [they] love”.

“My lifestyle only merits me to respect someone. I can’t say, ‘Oh, I gotta have it this way, you can’t have it that way,’” he explained. “I would just be a hypocrite to the whole thing. Now, am I going to I say I like it? Would I choose that? We also don’t really choose who we love or where our emotions take us.”

Cannon went on to say that he’s “been involved with four, five, six children in a household at the same time” and how that has created “strong friendships” with his former partners, before saying that he’d “never” criticise anyone for how many children they had.

“It’s been some of the most lucrative and strong friendships and passionate relationships that I’ve ever had,” he said. “I would never judge someone based off of the amount of children they had. Especially when they’re a great parent.”

Despite being a proud father of 11 children, Cannon has previously revealed he’s considered a vasectomy. After it was announced in May that he was to become a father for the eighth time, Cannon told E! News’s Daily Pop that he isn’t “looking to populate the Earth completely”.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children –and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose,” he said. “So, I’m not out here looking.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he added. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”