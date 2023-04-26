Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Cannon was not happy with the suggestion that he “fumbled” his marriage to Mariah Carey.

The TV personality and singer were married from 2008 until their divorce in 2016 and share 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

On the actor’s radio show, the “Daily Cannon Show”, his co-host Courtney Bee Bledsoe accused him of “fumbl[ing]” Carey. “Fumbling” in US slang refers to blowing an easy win.

“Did I?” the 42-year-old responded. “Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah.”

Bledsoe clarified she was just joking before adding: “I don’t know. I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble.”

Cannon responded: “Maybe she fumbled me.”

Nick Cannon with Mariah Carey and twins Moroccan and Monroe (Getty Images)

In recent years, Cannon has made headlines for the 10 children he’s fathered with five different women since his split from the singer.

The Drumline actor recently told People: “Fatherhood is my number one and first priority when I open my eyes, when I get up every morning.”

Cannon added that he is aware people view his lifestyle as “unorthodox” in some ways but his “goal in life” is to provide for his children.

The presenter was recently accused of misogyny after saying was “all in” to having children with Taylor Swift following her reported break-up with actor Joe Alwyn.

In the same interview with Howard Stern, Cannon appeared to forget one of his children’s names after he was asked to identify all 12 of his offspring.

Despite ending their romance, Cannon has previously claimed that he will “never have a love” like he did with Carey. During an appearance on The Hot Tee Talk Show last July, Cannon said about the “Fantasy” singer: “That’s my fantasy love. That’s somebody I will always love. I will never have a love like I had with Mariah.”

“If I had the opportunity to, if it could be the way that it was, I’m there,” he said.