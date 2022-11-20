Nick Cannon says he has ‘no idea’ if he has more children on the way

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Cannon is awaiting the arrival of his 12th child, but has admitted that he has “no idea” if there are more on the way.

The TV presenter recently welcomed his 11th child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, who was born to Abby De La Rosa on 11 November.

Speaking to Billboard on Friday night (18 November) at the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip Hop Power Players event, the 42-year-old said he is “good right now” with the number of children he has.

Asked if he is expecting more babies, Cannon said: “I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

Earlier this month, Cannon announced alongside model Alyssa Scott that they are expecting their second baby together.

The pair had a son together last year but the baby boy, named Ze, died at just five months old after suffering a rare brain tumour called hydrocephalus.

In an Instagram post, Scott posted a series of pictures from a maternity photoshoot featuring her and Cannon posing nude in a bathtub and cradling her baby bump.

The 29-year-old model wrote: “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING.”

On Sunday (20 November) morning, Scott posted three black-and-white photographs from another maternity shoot with Cannon and said she was in the “final days” of her pregnancy.

She wrote in one caption: “The next time I post, he or she will be here! Thank you to everyone who is following along with love and compassion for my journey. I’m a private person on a very public platform. I know with time I will be ready to let the people who truly care into my world a little more than I have.”

Cannon told Billboard that his children are his “number one priority”.

“I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that,” he said. “My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do. They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions… every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”

Last week, Cannon revealed that he pays a multi-million dollar child support bill each year to support all his children.

Following a report in The Sun that claimed Cannon pays nearly $3 million a year in child support, he told The Neighbourhood Talk that he “definitely spends a lot more than that”.

“I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child,” he added.

In addition to Beautiful, Cannon shares 16-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with De La Rosa. His other children also include Rise Messia, Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.