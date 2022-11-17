Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Abby De La Rosa has cleared up any “confusion” about the name she and Nick Cannon gave to their newborn daughter.

On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the DJ said people didn’t understand her daughter’s first and middle name and told her followers that she could see why they were confused.

“For those wondering, our daughter’s first name is ‘BEAUTIFUL’ and her middle name is ‘ZEPPELIN,’” she wrote. “I totally understand the confusion but it’s babygirl’s actual name.”

De La Rosa’s post came days after she welcomed Beautiful Zeppelin with Cannon. This is the pair’s third child together, as they also share 17-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion.

She celebrated the birth of her daughter earlier this week on Instagram, where she shared a video of herself and the Wild N’ Out host with the newborn. She also shared a sweet tribute to Beautiful and their large family in the caption.

“Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, we’ve known you for 2 days now and I’m still in awe that you chose @nickcannon & I to be your parents,” De La Rosa wrote. “Not one single word can express the love we have for you. We are so blessed to have this front row seat in your world. Your brothers can’t wait to meet you (our family is wild but it’s yours, no matter what.”

De La Rosa went on to praise Cannon and the relationship that he’s already formed with Beautiful.

“You already have your Dad wrapped around your finger, it’s been the sweetest thing,” she added. “He works so hard and will go above and beyond to make sure you know you are loved.”

Cannon also shared a video to his Instagram last week to celebrate the birth of his 11th child. Within the past few years, he’s fathered 11 children with six different women.

In the caption of his post, he praised Beautiful’s mother and the relationship that they have.

“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa I love you! You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” he wrote. “Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother.”

He continued: “Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration.”