Nick Cannon shared his reaction to a meme that joked that he’s populating America following the birth of his 11th child.

The 42-year-old comedian went to Instagram on Monday to share a meme that has circulated online about his large family. The image featured a range of people with different hairstyles who all had Cannon’s face.

The text over the edited picture reads: “National Geographic determined what Americans will look like in 2050, and it’s beautiful.”

Cannon acknowledged that he found humour in the meme, writing in the caption: “Wow! Everybody got jokes!”

Fans have also gone to the comments of his post to express their amusement over joke and poke fun at how it could be true.

“I mean, it’s sort of accurate!” one person wrote. “Those babies will probably have a few children too!”

“Lol…basically,” another joked. “The Cannon family is gonna multiply by the thousands,” while a third said: “Where’s the lie? Lol My bro!”

Other fans applauded the Wild N’ Out host for sharing this meme, one of which wrote: “It’s funnier cause you reposted.”

Cannon’s post comes days after he announced the birth of his 11th child, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, who is his third with Abby De La Rosa. On his Instagram on Saturday, he announced that his daughter was born on 11 November and praised De La Rosa, with whom he also shares 16-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion.

“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” he wrote. “Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed.”

He emphasised his gratitude for De La Rosa, continuing: “Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!”

Cannon is also currently expecting his 12th child. He confirmed earlier this month that he’s having a second baby with model Alyssa Scott, one year after the death of their son, Zen. In September, he welcomed his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole, who is his first baby with model LaNisha Cole. Two weeks later, the rapper announced the birth of his 10th child – Rise Messiah, his third child with model Brittany Bell.

Along with Rise, Bell and Cannon share four-year-old, Golden Sagon, and one one-year-old, Powerful Queen. He also shares 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and three-month-old son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi.

Despite the fact that he’s a soon-to-be father of 12, Cannon has previously said that he’s considered getting a vasectomy. After news broke in May that he was going to be a father for the eighth time, he told E! News’ Daily Pop that he isn’t “looking to populate the Earth completely”.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children –and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose,” he said. “So, I’m not out here looking.”

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he added. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”