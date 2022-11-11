Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chili’s has poked fun at Nick Cannon after Abby De La Rosa seemingly confirmed that he’s going to be a father of 12 children.

On Twitter on Thursday, Chili’s responded to a tweet about Cannon expecting another child with De La Rosa, days after it was confirmed he is also expecting his 11th baby. The post comes after the DJ posted about welcoming her third baby with someone who is a Libra, Cannon’s astrological sign.

In the tweet, Chili’s jokingly addressed the news while referring to its menu, with the restaurant chain writing: “Don’t worry @NickCannon we don’t limit kids meals.”

As of 11 November, the post has more than 99,100 likes, with Twitter users applauding Chili’s for the joke.

“I can’t tell you how much it pleases me [that] this is coming from the real Chili’s account and not a fake account with a check,” one person wrote.

“Whoever at @chilis wrote this gem, demand a raise in salary,” another person wrote. “Well done.”

A third person replied: “The way my jaw just hit the floor.”

On Wednesday, De La Rosa posted a quote that appeared to reference her relationship with Cannon, who she shares her 16-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with.

The reshared post on her Instagram Story read: “One night with a Libra can turn into three to four years…be careful.”

In the caption, she addressed her pregnancy and appeared to confirm that Cannon, who is a Libra, is the father of her unborn baby, which would be his 12th child.

“Damn! Lol one night turned into four years and three kids real quick,” she wrote. “I see no lies here smh, y’all be safe out there.”

Although De La Rosa has posted about her pregnancy since June, she had not yet publicly confirmed that Cannon was the father of her child.

De La Rosa’s latest Instagram Story came days after Cannon confirmed that he’s expecting his 11th child. Model Alyssa Scott celebrated her pregnancy with Cannon on Instagram, where she referred to the pregnancy as a “MIRACLE & a BLESSING”. In December 2021, Cannon and Scott’s baby, Zen, died at five months after suffering from a rare brain tumour.

Along with De La Rosa’s and Scott’s children, the rapper shares one-month-old daughter, Onyx, with LaNisha Cole, and three-month-old son, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi. He has three children, Golden, four, Powerful, one, and Rise, one month, with Brittany Bell, and 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

In September, De La Rosa discussed her relationship with Cannon during an episode of the Lovers and Friends podcast, where she described it as “polyamorous”.

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” she said. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood. Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”