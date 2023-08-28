Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oti Mabuse has revealed that she and her husband Marius Iepure had stopped trying to conceive when she discovered she is pregnant with their first child.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star announced on Saturday (26 August) that she is expecting, describing the pregnancy as “the best news we could have ever asked for”.

Mabuse, 33, shared in an Instagram Story on Monday (28 August) that she had initially “given up” on trying to conceive because “nothing was happening”.

She posted a video of her and her friend Nkateko Dinwiddy celebrating her pregnancy, and wrote over the clip: “My friend @takkies7 asked me to [take a pregnancy test] because I was drinking coffee and I don’t drink coffee.

“We had been trying for a while and decided to stop (it all just got too much) and just live life as us two as nothing was happening.

“We enjoyed each other’s company, dinners, concerts, parties, just simply removed all the pressure and here we are!”

In another Instagram Story, she shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between her and Dinwiddy, showing her friend asking if she had taken a pregnancy test yet.

Mabuse replied: “Ahhhh why? [cry-laugh emoji] Don’t stress me I’ve actually given up.”

But the Dancing On Ice judge shared the happy news over the weekend live on her ITV Breakfast Show.

She also shared a series of photographs of her and Iepure cradling her growing baby bump on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will look like now as a family of three plus Leo.

“It’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot along the way… Christmas is about to get even louder.”

Mabuse also shared a video montage of the moment the couple shared the news with their close friends and family over FaceTime and in person, including with her sister, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse.

The expectant mum said in her caption: “Living in a different country as a couple means you don’t have family around to break the news face to face to.

“And most often, friends become family. We are so extremely lucky with our group of friends. Disclaimer: This isn’t all of them, not enough video space. But we kept our circle really tight, full of positive energy, laughter and joy.”

Motsi left a comment under the video and said: “Just cried again [red heart emoji].”

Mabuse and Iepure met in Germany as dance partners in 2012. He proposed to her in 2014 on her birthday and they married that same year.