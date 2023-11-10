Nicky Hilton calls out critics who made negative comments about nephew Phoenix’s head

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nicky Hilton Rothschild has joined her sister Paris Hilton in calling out critics making rude remarks about her nephew Phoenix’s appearance.

Nearly two weeks after older sister Paris was forced to defend the size of her son’s head on social media, Nicky Hilton has called it “demented” that haters were criticising Phoenix’s appearance in the first place. Speaking to Page Six at the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event on 7 November, the 40-year-old mother of three said: “I think that if you are bullying an infant then you have serious issues and you really [need to] take a look at yourself.”

“It’s so demented,” she added.

Last month, the American socialite shared several photos of her son on Instagram to mark his first trip to New York City. “My precious angel baby Phoenix’s first time in NYC,” Paris captioned the post, which showed the 42-year-old posing with her eight-month-old son. However, internet users soon became fixated on the size of Phoenix’s head. Some people made snide comments, while others speculated whether or not Phoenix’s head was a result of a medical condition.

Shortly after sharing her Instagram post, Paris left a response on a TikTok video saying that her son is “perfectly healthy” and “he just has a large brain”.

The DJ then took to her Instagram Story to further call out critics commenting on her son’s head. “Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable," she wrote on the scene-deleted Story, per People.

Paris wrote that the public’s response has “deeply” hurt her, adding: “This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return.”

The New York Times bestselling author went on to explain how navigating motherhood comes with extra pressures in the spotlight. “If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful. I’m a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic,” Paris said.

(Instagram / Paris Hilton)

“I’ve dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember,” she continued. “Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life. Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters.”

Paris concluded: “It’s hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy.”

The TV personality welcomed her first child, Phoenix, with husband Carter Reum in January 2023 via surrogate. She shared the news in an Instagram post on 24 January, sharing a photo of herself holding her son’s hand. “You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote. Paris and Reum tied the knot in November 2021 after dating for two years.

Meanwhile, her sister Nicky shares three children with husband James Rothschild: daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, six, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, five; and 16-month-old son whose name has not been revealed.