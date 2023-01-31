Piers Morgan blames ‘worsening hay fever’ on air pollution in London

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Piers Morgan believes that air pollution in London is to blame for his hay fever becoming worse over the past three years.

The controversial broadcaster took to Twitter to reveal his epiphany and said his allergies stem from living in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

It comes after research showed that Kensington and Chelsea is one of the five most polluted boroughs in London.

Morgan, 57, tweeted on Monday (30 January): “After three years of thinking I’d developed worsening hay fever, I’ve finally solved the mystery: air pollution.

“I live in one of the UK’s worst polluted areas – Kensington/Chelsea – and when the air quality’s very bad, like last week, I feel rough. When it’s OK, like now, I’m fine. Anyone else?”

The Piers Morgan Uncensored host received dozens of replies from people who have suffered from respiratory issues while living in the capital.

Singer Camilla Kerslake wrote that air pollution was “one of the main reasons we left Wandsworth for Surrey”.

“My breathing (and skin) issues disappeared when we were in Sussex during lockdown and returned as soon as we were back in London. Wasn’t going to rick my son’s little lungs,” she said.

Professor Mo Imam, a surgeon at the New Victoria Hospital, added: “Same; vehicles throw up dust into air. This mixes the pollen and makes it airborne and pollen increases sensitivity as it sticks to pollution particles again, again increasing the effect it has; plus nitrogen dioxide that could be damaging to the lungs and throat, making it worse.”

In a follow-up tweet, Morgan asked for advice from his “fellow air pollution sufferers”.

“I’ve installed a few air purifiers at home, which are very effective, but any other tips? Do you stay inside completely on very bad air quality days? (I have the app to warn me now…),” he wrote.

Some people replied to say they do choose to stay at home during days when the air quality is especially bad, or wear a face mask if they have to go outside.

Lung charity Asthma+ Lung UK advises that people looking to protect themselves from air pollution avoid main roads and busy junctions wherever possible.

“Try getting to work before rush hour has begun and levels of pollution have built up,” it said. “It’s also a good idea to avoid strenuous outdoor exercise on high pollution days.”

Last year, research by the Central Office of Public Interest found that the air surrounding all homes in London is in breach of the World Health Organisation’s toxic air pollution limits.

Scientists found that, on average, the five most polluted boroughs were the City of London, Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, and Islington.

They launched a website called addresspollution.org that allows people to check their local air pollution levels and call on the government to take action.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) published guidance last February that acknowledged that air pollution “is the largest environmental risk to public health” in the UK.

An estimated 28,000 to 36,000 people die as a result of human-made air pollution in the UK every year, the department said.